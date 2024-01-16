Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Coeurl Meat

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A bloody strip of extra-lean coeurl meat.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

FFXIV Eureka Orthos Floors 71-100 Guide - Beating Excalibur, Administrator, & Proto-Kaliya
Hope Productions
FFXIV Daivadipa Guide - FATE Info, Bead Rewards, Tracker
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Faux Hollows Guide: How It Works & How to Unlock Unreal Trials
Andrea Shearon