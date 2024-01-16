Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Codex of the True Griffin

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

76

79.04

3.12

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Torreya Lumber
2
Item Icon
Palladium Ingot
2
Item Icon
Everborn Aethersand
2
Item Icon
True Griffin Leather
2
Item Icon
Grade 2 Reisui of Mind
2
Item Icon
Enchanted Palladium Ink
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

