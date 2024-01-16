Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Coconut Milk
Ingredient - Item Level 536
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A liquid made from boiling the fruit's flesh and juice, then straining.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Culinarian
Materials
Coconut
8
Crystals
Fire Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
84
Total Crafted
3
Durability
40
Difficulty
1450
Max Quality
6600
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2388
Craftsmanship
2507
