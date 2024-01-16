Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Coconut Milk

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A liquid made from boiling the fruit's flesh and juice, then straining.

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Coconut
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

