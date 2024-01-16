Games
Coat Hanger
Tabletop - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Because one wouldn't dare hang a coat on a dress hanger.
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
4000 gil
Sells for
30 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
