Cloud Rider
Seafood - Item Level 136
Item Details
Details
A flying fish native to the Churning Mists. [Suitable for printing on medium canvases.]
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Repairs
level
Culinarian Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
136
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
