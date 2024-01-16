Games
Cloud Mallow Seeds
Other - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A handful of seeds that, when scattered, immediately grow into full-sized cloud mallows.
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
200000 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
