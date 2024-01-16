Games
Cloud Acorn
Reagent - Item Level 148
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
The Vanu Vanu will oft use these large seeds in the creation of sacred ornaments, or even armor.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
