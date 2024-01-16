Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Cloud Acorn

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

The Vanu Vanu will oft use these large seeds in the creation of sacred ornaments, or even armor.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

All Rewards For FFXIV's The 10th Anniversary Hunt Moogle Treasure Trove
Jessica Scharnagle
Cloud Data Stress Test: Here’s What We’d do With 50 Million Gil and Unlimited Job Boosts
Michael Hassall
FFXIV's PvP Community is Planning a Global Queue Sync for the Cloud Data Center Test
Michael Hassall