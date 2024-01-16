Games
Clear Fluorite
Stone - Item Level 90
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A rare form of fluorite completely devoid of any interior flaws.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
360 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
