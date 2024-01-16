Games
Claws of the Crimson Lotus
Pugilist's Arm - Item Level 300
Item Details
82
Physical Damage
69.97
Auto-attack
2.56
Delay
Details
Classes
PGL MNK - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1163 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+112
Vitality
+111
Skill Speed
+114
Critical Hit
+80
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
300
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
