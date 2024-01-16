Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Circlet of the Divine Harvest
Head - Item Level 80
Item Details
91
Magic Defense
52
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
177 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+16
Piety
+20
Vitality
+15
Critical Hit
+14
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
80
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
