Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Cider Vinegar

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A fruity vinegar made from fermenting faerie apples.

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Faerie Apple
1
Item Icon
Mineral Water
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
Genshin Impact Calla Lily Guide – Flower Location & Uses
Dillon Skiffington
Twelve Important Details in the FFXIV: Endwalker Patch 6.0 Patch Notes
Mike Williams