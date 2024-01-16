Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Choir Concert Advertisement
Wall-mounted - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A commissioned painting which depicts the Starlight Celebration choir and their delighted audience.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
