FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Chocobo Round Table
Table - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A round table for all the chocobo- and food-lovers out there.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
