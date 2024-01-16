Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Chocobo Dining Table
Table - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A large dining table for all the chocobo-, food-, and chocobo-as-food-lovers out there.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
