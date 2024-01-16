Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Chocobo Card

Item Details

Details

A common (★) card used in the game Triple Triad.

Attributes

Related Posts

How to Farm MGP in FFXIV
Oliv Yanak
How to defeat Fufulupa in Triple Triad in FFXIV
Michael Hassall
Gift Ideas for Your FFXIV Sweetie This Valentine's Day
Michael Hassall