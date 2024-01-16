Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Chimera Worm

Item Details

Details

An altered moth larva. Live bait for aetherfishing.

Attributes

Related Posts

How to Get Endtide Aethersand: FFXIV Crafting & Fishing Guide
Nerium
FFXIV Eureka Orthos Floors 31-70 Guide - Mobs, Bosses, Tips
Hope Productions
How to defeat Fufulupa in Triple Triad in FFXIV
Michael Hassall