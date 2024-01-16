Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Chimera Worm
Fishing Tackle - Item Level 560
Item Details
Details
An altered moth larva. Live bait for aetherfishing.
Classes
FSH - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
How to Get Endtide Aethersand: FFXIV Crafting & Fishing Guide
Nerium
FFXIV Eureka Orthos Floors 31-70 Guide - Mobs, Bosses, Tips
Hope Productions
How to defeat Fufulupa in Triple Triad in FFXIV
Michael Hassall