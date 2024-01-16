Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Chicken Suit

Item Details

64

37

Details

Cannot equip with arm, leg, or foot gear.

Repairs

Attributes

