FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Chicken Suit
Body - Item Level 1
Item Details
64
Magic Defense
37
Defense
Details
Cannot equip with arm, leg, or foot gear.
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Allowed
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
