Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Chi Bolt

Item Details

Details

A top-drawer bolt obtained from Chi.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Players are Waiting in Line to Wait in Another Line
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Endwalker Shared FATEs Guide
Andrea Shearon
How to Get the Level Checker Mount in FFXIV
Oliv Yanak