Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Chakha Zoh Painting

Item Details

Details

A painting of Chakha Zoh based off notes compiled from your sightseeing log.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Patch 6.05 Brings Job Changes for Ninja, Monk, and More
Michael Higham
Monk Rotation, Openers, and Abilities (Patch 6.5) - FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Monk Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi