FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Catching Carp
Seafood - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
If only it knew where to find a pitching carp. [Suitable for printing on small canvases.]
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Repairs
level
Culinarian Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
1
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
