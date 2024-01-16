Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Castrum Fluminis Painting
Painting - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A painting of Castrum Fluminis based off notes compiled from your sightseeing log.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
FFXIV: A Community Eulogy for Praetorium and Castrum Meridianum
Jenny Zheng
All the Major Changes Coming to FFXIV A Realm Reborn MSQ in Patch 6.1
Michael Higham
Older FFXIV Dungeons Getting Overhauled With Redesigns and Trust System Soon
Michael Higham