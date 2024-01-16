Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Cast-iron Cookpot

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A blackened pot perfect for hanging over a cookfire.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Ash Lumber
3
Item Icon
Steel Ingot
3
Item Icon
Steel Plate
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
3
Item Icon
Earth Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

