Cast-iron Cookpot
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 30
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A blackened pot perfect for hanging over a cookfire.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
30
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Ash Lumber
3
Steel Ingot
3
Steel Plate
3
Crystals
Ice Shard
3
Earth Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
30
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
102
Max Quality
425
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
53
Craftsmanship
106
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
