Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Campfire

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Share scary stories with your comrades over this authentic campfire.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Bomb Ash
3
Item Icon
Mudstone
3
Item Icon
Yew Branch
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
2
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

The Final Fantasy XV Quest in FFXIV is Good and You Should Play It
Michael Higham
Astrologians in FFXIV Honor Yu-Gi-Oh Creator Kazuki Takahashi After His Passing
Mike Williams
Across Many Servers, the FFXIV Community Honors the Legacy of Kentaro Miura
Natalie Flores