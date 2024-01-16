Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Campfire
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 28
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Share scary stories with your comrades over this authentic campfire.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
28
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Bomb Ash
3
Mudstone
3
Yew Branch
3
Crystals
Water Shard
2
Lightning Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
28
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
100
Max Quality
380
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
53
Craftsmanship
106
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
