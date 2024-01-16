Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Calibrated Rose Gold Cog

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A complex cog masterfully wrought from rose gold.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Rose Gold Cog
12
Item Icon
Fieldcraft Demimateria III
12
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
11
Item Icon
Wind Shard
11
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

