FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Calibrated Rose Gold Cog
Metal - Item Level 75
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A complex cog masterfully wrought from rose gold.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
25 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
75
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Rose Gold Cog
12
Fieldcraft Demimateria III
12
Crystals
Fire Shard
11
Wind Shard
11
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
2750
Characteristics
Required
Control
374
Craftsmanship
391
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
