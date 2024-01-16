Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Caliban

Item Details

Details

A hulking, prehistoric wavekin that dwelt in the Tempest. [Suitable for printing on large canvases.]

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

Warframe Tier List: The Best Warframes to Play - March 2023
Nerium,Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted Exotics Guide - Armor, Weapons, Raid
Dillon Skiffington
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi