Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Byakko's Paladin Arms (IL 355)

Item Details

Details

A set of arms containing Byakko's stone sword and Byakko's shield. Required level: 70. IL: 355.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV's Heavensturn Event is Back With a Year of The Tiger Celebration
Andrea Shearon
How To Get All The Kamuy Mounts in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi