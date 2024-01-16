Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Button Mushroom

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A small white mushroom commonly found in moist areas across Eorzea.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

Anthem Colossus Class Guide: Abilities, Grenades, Strengths
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Gunbreaker Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster
FFXIV Ishgard Restoration Macros: Level 20, 40, 60, 80
Cody Perez