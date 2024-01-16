Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Butcher's Stall
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 415
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Place this stall in your garden to play at butcher whenever the mood takes you.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Culinarian Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
415
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Culinarian
Materials
Dzo Chuck
28
Ovim Meat
28
Dwarven Cotton
28
Rail Tenderloin
28
Glade Pendant Lamp
28
Walnut Dining Table
28
Crystals
Fire Crystal
28
Water Crystal
28
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
78
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1640
Max Quality
2200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1541
Craftsmanship
1662
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
Chasing Catgirl Arby's in Final Fantasy XIV
Luca Fisher
The Medium Red House Guide - Starting Generator, Lifting Engine
Dillon Skiffington
Legends of Runeterra Patch Notes - Open Beta Starts Tomorrow
Dillon Skiffington