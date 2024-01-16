Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Butcher's Stall

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Place this stall in your garden to play at butcher whenever the mood takes you.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Dzo Chuck
28
Item Icon
Ovim Meat
28
Item Icon
Dwarven Cotton
28
Item Icon
Rail Tenderloin
28
Item Icon
Glade Pendant Lamp
28
Item Icon
Walnut Dining Table
28
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
28
Item Icon
Water Crystal
28
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

