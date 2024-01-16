Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Bustling Boulevard Orchestrion Roll

Item Details

Details

Music roll of the soothing bustle of a busy boulevard. Use to add to your orchestrion list.

Attributes

