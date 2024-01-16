Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Business's Pleasure
Wall-mounted - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A commissioned portrait of Tataru Taru entitled .
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
20000 gil
Sells for
357 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
On the Storm Shield One Shutdown
Dillon Skiffington
Quick Island Sanctuary Tips: 7 Things FFXIV Doesn’t Tell You
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Endwalker Preview: Director Naoki Yoshida Reflects on Development Difficulties and the Last Decade
Natalie Flores