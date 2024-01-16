Destiny 2
Burning Horn

A fragment of horn that is uncomfortably hot to the touch. Surely someone collects these...

Related Posts

How to Get the Phaethon Mount and Burning Horn in FFXIV
Mike Williams
How to Get the Chrysomallos Mount in FFXIV
placeholder
Mike Williams,Ian Taylor
How to Get the Magitek Avenger G1 Mount in FFXIV
Mike Williams