FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Burning Fists
Pugilist's Arm - Item Level 560
Item Details
111
Physical Damage
94.72
Auto-attack
2.56
Delay
Details
IL and attributes synced to current job level.
Classes
MNK - Lv. 89
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Strength
+241
Vitality
+241
Critical Hit
+232
Determination
+162
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 79
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
