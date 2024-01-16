Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Buffalo Hide
Leather - Item Level 20
Item Details
HQ
Details
The smooth hide of a buffalo.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
How To Get the Island Alligator and Island Buffalo in FFXIV
Jessica Scharnagle
All FFXIV Island Sanctuary Animal Spawns
Michael Higham
,
Jessica Scharnagle
Quick Island Sanctuary Tips: 7 Things FFXIV Doesn’t Tell You
Paulo Kawanishi