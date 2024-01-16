Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Budding Ash Wand
One–handed Conjurer's Arm - Item Level 21
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
26
Physical Damage
20.8
Auto-attack
2.4
Delay
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM - Lv. 21
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
13 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+3
Piety
+3
Vitality
+3
Materia
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 11
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
21
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Ash Wand
1
Growth Formula Beta
1
Crystals
Water Shard
1
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
21
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
112
Max Quality
405
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
47
Craftsmanship
94
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
