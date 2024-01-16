Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Brown Abalathian Slag

Item Details

HQ

Details

A brownish volcanic rock prevalent in Coerthas.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Qiqirn Brown Dye Guide - Where to Get It & What It's Really Worth
Mike Williams
How to Unlock the Sylph Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Locations & Quests
Mike Williams
FFXIV Ishgard Restoration Macros: Level 20, 40, 60, 80
Cody Perez