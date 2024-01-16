Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Bronze Triad Card

Item Details

Details

One of fifteen low rarity Triple Triad cards.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Patch 6.5 Notes Summary
Jessica Scharnagle
Full FFXIV 6.2 Patch Notes Summary, Everything You Need to Know [UPDATED]
Michael Higham
FFXIV Eureka Orthos Rewards Guide - All Known Exclusive Rewards
Dillon Skiffington