Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Bronze Scythe

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Ash Lumber
1
Item Icon
Bronze Ingot
1
Item Icon
Ragstone Whetstone
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
1
Item Icon
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Island Sanctuary Leveling Guide: How to Rank Up Fast
Paulo Kawanishi
Full FFXIV 6.2 Patch Notes Summary, Everything You Need to Know [UPDATED]
Michael Higham
Best Decks in Gwent – May 2020 Meta
Dillon Skiffington