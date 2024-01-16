Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Bronze Scythe
Botanist's Secondary Tool - Item Level 11
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Classes
BTN - Lv. 10
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
8 gil
Bonuses
Gathering
+20
Perception
+35
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 10
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
11
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Ash Lumber
1
Bronze Ingot
1
Ragstone Whetstone
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
11
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
48
Max Quality
270
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
Related Posts
FFXIV Island Sanctuary Leveling Guide: How to Rank Up Fast
Paulo Kawanishi
Full FFXIV 6.2 Patch Notes Summary, Everything You Need to Know [UPDATED]
Michael Higham
Best Decks in Gwent – May 2020 Meta
Dillon Skiffington