Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Bronze Knives
Rogue's Arm - Item Level 8
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
13
Physical Damage
10.4
Auto-attack
2.4
Delay
Details
Classes
ROG NIN - Lv. 8
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
5 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+0
Dexterity
+2
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 8
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
8
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Bronze Ingot
1
Maple Lumber
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
8
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
41
Max Quality
210
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
29
Craftsmanship
59
Related Posts
FFXIV Fan Creates Incredible Bronze Sculpture of Their Character
Michael Hassall
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Island Sanctuary Leveling Guide: How to Rank Up Fast
Paulo Kawanishi