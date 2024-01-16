Games
Bronze Hatchet
Botanist's Primary Tool - Item Level 8
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
7
Physical Damage
7.47
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
BTN - Lv. 8
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
5 gil
Bonuses
Gathering
+32
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 8
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
8
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Bronze Ingot
1
Maple Lumber
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
1
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
19
Max Quality
100
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
11
Craftsmanship
22
