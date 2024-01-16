Games
Bronze Claw Hammer
Carpenter's Secondary Tool - Item Level 11
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Classes
CRP - Lv. 11
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
8 gil
Bonuses
Control
+19
Craftsmanship
+34
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
11
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Fish Oil
1
Bronze Ingot
1
Maple Lumber
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
9
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
42
Max Quality
230
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
29
Craftsmanship
59
