Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Broken Heart Pendant (Right)

Item Details

Details

When held aloft, this pendant magically summons half of a flying heart. The right half.

Attributes

Related Posts

All FFXIV Online Store Mounts
Emily Berry
Now Is The Time Clean Up That FFXIV Bucket List
Mike Williams
Gunbreaker Rotation, Openers, and Abilities (Patch 6.5) - FFXIV
Mills Webster