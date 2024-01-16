Games
Broken Heart Pendant (Left)
Other - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
When held aloft, this pendant magically summons half of a flying heart. The left half.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
