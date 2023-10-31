Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Brilliant Saw Replica

Item Details

5

4.67

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

The Fancies 2021: Michael Higham's 10 Favorite Games That Aren't FFXIV Endwalker
Michael Higham
The Fancies 2021: Andrea Shearon's Game of the Year List
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV LunarCon Delivered a Weekend of Parties, Panels, and Pride
Andrea Shearon