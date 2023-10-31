Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Brilliant Raising Hammer Replica
Armorer's Primary Tool - Item Level 1
Item Details
5
Physical Damage
4.67
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
ARM - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
1000 gil
Bonuses
Control
+14
Craftsmanship
+24
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
