FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Brilliant Egg Earrings
Earrings - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Allowed
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
