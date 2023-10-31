Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Brilliant Cross-pein Hammer Replica

Item Details

5

4.67

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV LunarCon Delivered a Weekend of Parties, Panels, and Pride
Andrea Shearon
12 Video Games You Can Play to Ease Your Anxiety During Quarantine
Natalie Flores
FFXIV Patch 5.2 Carries on Shadowbringers' Emotional Momentum
Natalie Flores