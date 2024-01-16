Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Brilliant Archon Egg

Item Details

Details

A prophetic egg decorated with a stunning tri-color pattern.

Attributes

Related Posts

Genshin Impact Yanfei Guide: Best Build, Artifacts, & Team for Patch 1.5
Dillon Skiffington
ICYMI: Genshin Impact's 2.6 Preview Includes Ayato, The Chasm, and Irodori Festival
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV LunarCon Delivered a Weekend of Parties, Panels, and Pride
Andrea Shearon