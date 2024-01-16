Games
Bream Lure
Fishing Tackle - Item Level 260
Item Details
Details
A lure for bream made by attaching rubber fins to a heavy lead ball.
Classes
FSH - Lv. 68
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
78 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
