Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Break Blade
Gladiator's Arm - Item Level 90
Item Details
61
Physical Damage
43.92
Auto-attack
2.16
Delay
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
321 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+22
Vitality
+24
Skill Speed
+18
Critical Hit
+26
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
90
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV PVP Jobs Tier List — The Best DPS, Healers, and Tanks for Crystalline Conflict
Michael Higham
FFXIV Patch 6.38 Makes Slight Tweaks to PVP and Abyssos Gear
Nerium
,
Ian Taylor
FFXIV Patch 6.08 Notes Summary and Breakdown, Lots of Job Changes
Michael Higham