FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Brand-new Gauntlets
Hands - Item Level 17
Item Details
37
Magic Defense
37
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 15
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Strength
+2
Vitality
+2
Critical Hit
+2
Direct Hit Rate
+1
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 5
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
